Interval, Journal of Music Research and Development (ISSN 0276-3052) is a quarterly publication growing out of the flowering of creative activity in the microtonal field. In the years since the death of the leading pioneer, Harry Partch, a variety of new instruments, scales and compositions has been created. Interval is a forum for ideas, a showcase for new hardware and most importantly a vehicle for communication bringing artists together in a common cause.

Interval is dedicated to the father of contemporary microtonality, Harry Partch, whose spirit and troubled rage continue to influence and inspire those who carry on in the exploration of the harmonic series.